Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $485,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 215.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $521,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

