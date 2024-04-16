Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s previous close.

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 332.15 ($4.13) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211.85 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.30). The firm has a market cap of £569.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.16), for a total value of £66,800 ($83,156.98). In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Peter Boddy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.61), for a total value of £87,000 ($108,303.25). Also, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £66,800 ($83,156.98). Insiders have sold a total of 235,696 shares of company stock valued at $74,948,416 in the last ninety days. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

