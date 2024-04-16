Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.11) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.80.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

