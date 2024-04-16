Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
