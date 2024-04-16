Investors Research Corp Sells 220 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

