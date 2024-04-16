Merchants Trust (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10 on May 22nd

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Merchants Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 540 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £794.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 526.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 526.84. Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588 ($7.32).

Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

