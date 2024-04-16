Merchants Trust (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10 on May 22nd

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Merchants Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 540 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £794.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 526.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 526.84. Merchants Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588 ($7.32).
Merchants Trust Company Profile
