Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $250.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

