Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.73) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.67% from the company’s previous close.

Nexteq Price Performance

Nexteq stock opened at GBX 150.25 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,155.77 and a beta of 1.19. Nexteq has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.97.

Get Nexteq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johan Olivier sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £16,610 ($20,677.21). 43.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexteq

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.