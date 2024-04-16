VP (LON:VP) Price Target Cut to GBX 950 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($11.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.14% from the stock’s current price.
VP Stock Up 4.6 %
LON:VP opened at GBX 565 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £226.85 million, a P/E ratio of 941.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686.49 ($8.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 541.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 561.77.
VP Company Profile
