VP (LON:VP) Price Target Cut to GBX 950 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($11.83) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.14% from the stock’s current price.

VP Stock Up 4.6 %

LON:VP opened at GBX 565 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £226.85 million, a P/E ratio of 941.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686.49 ($8.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 541.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 561.77.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

