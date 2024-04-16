System1 Group (LON:SYS1) PT Raised to GBX 615

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 450 ($5.60) to GBX 615 ($7.66) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.
System1 Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SYS1 opened at GBX 509.60 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. System1 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 545.50 ($6.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 411.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304. The firm has a market cap of £64.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5,096.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About System1 Group
