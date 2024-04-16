Keel Point LLC Purchases 34,887 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 247.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

