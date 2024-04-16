Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

ALLY opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.