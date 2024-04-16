Keel Point LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,966,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.