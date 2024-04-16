Keel Point LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,966,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.