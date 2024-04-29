Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 20,200 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.85. 42,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.