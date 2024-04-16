Keel Point LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading

Shares of VGT opened at $506.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

