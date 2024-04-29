Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys 7,688 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.8% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $82,405,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,445,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

