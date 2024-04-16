Keel Point LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

