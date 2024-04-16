Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 182,167 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.57% of Colliers International Group worth $91,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

