Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 136,496 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,496 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $113,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

