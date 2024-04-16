Investors Research Corp Has $214,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 679,318 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 1,593,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation.

