Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $151.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $151,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

