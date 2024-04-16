Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.
Altus Group Price Performance
Shares of ASGTF opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13.
Altus Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.