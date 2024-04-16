Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of ASGTF opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

