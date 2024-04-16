Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

