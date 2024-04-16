Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,775 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ventas were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -383.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

