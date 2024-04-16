SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $115.89 and a 1 year high of $162.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.17.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.