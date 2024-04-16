Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 937,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 21.5% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after buying an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
