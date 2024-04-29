Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New $36,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $140,751,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $55,943,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $29.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $886.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,424,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,271. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $101.71 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $948.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

