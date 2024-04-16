8,120 Shares in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Motco increased its stake in Roche by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Roche by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

RHHBY stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHHBY. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

