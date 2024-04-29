Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.89.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Stock Average Calculator
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.