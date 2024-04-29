Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

