Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.