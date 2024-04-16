Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

