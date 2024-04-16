RLI (RLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. RLI has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 66.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.