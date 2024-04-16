Conflux Trading Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $953.47 million and $98.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,450.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.17 or 0.00767669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00125623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00041675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.47 or 0.00189402 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00040322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00105460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,990,565,187 coins and its circulating supply is 3,940,578,005 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,990,483,217.15 with 3,940,483,203.4 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23942031 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $148,821,304.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

