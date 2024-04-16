Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

