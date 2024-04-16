Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

