Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $279.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

