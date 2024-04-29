BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BB Liquidating Price Performance

BB Liquidating stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985. BB Liquidating has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About BB Liquidating

See Also

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

