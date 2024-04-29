Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $11.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $431.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,656,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.48 and its 200-day moving average is $405.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,277,048 shares of company stock worth $620,679,759 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.