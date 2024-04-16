Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 503 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 123,192 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

