Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 69.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1 %

CAT stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $350.46. 923,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

