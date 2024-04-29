Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 408.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PKG stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.56. 377,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,208. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

