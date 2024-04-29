Choreo LLC Has $296.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $296,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.93. 316,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.87 and its 200-day moving average is $315.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.28 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

