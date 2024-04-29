Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $169,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.62. 130,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,649. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

