Private Client Services LLC Buys New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.27. 2,437,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,399. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

