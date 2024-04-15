CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 6.4%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 56,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 103,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

CI&T Trading Down 13.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $544.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.04.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

