Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 106,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 540,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FNA

Paragon 28 Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.