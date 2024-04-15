Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 4.9%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $57.39. 2,132,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,228,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

