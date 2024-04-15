14,192 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Bought by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.89. 134,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,364. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

