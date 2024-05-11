BMO Capital Markets Increases Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $58.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.