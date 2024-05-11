Comparing TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TH International and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Darden Restaurants 0 4 15 0 2.79

Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $178.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than TH International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $221.94 million 0.22 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.42 Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.69 $981.90 million $8.53 17.38

This table compares TH International and Darden Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97% Darden Restaurants 9.24% 49.94% 9.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats TH International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

