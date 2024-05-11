Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.44 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,569,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $887,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

